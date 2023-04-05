MSM aims to facilitate 10,000 Indian students for higher education across global universities.

MSM, a global education solutions provider , aims to assist more than 10,000 Indian students who are seeking higher education in various universities worldwide. The company aims to provide support to students seeking admissions in more than 1,200 universities in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, according to an official statement.



The company has facilitated more than 1.45 lakh students to find the right universities of their choice. Overall in 2022, about 2,26,450 students went to study in Canada; over 1,90,000 in the United States (US), over 1,30,000 to the United Kingdom (UK) and about 60,000 opted for Australia as their choice for higher education, according to Sanjay Laul, founder, MSM. “We are targeting more than 10 thousand students from the Indian market this year,” Laul said.

Going by the current trend, these numbers are expected to grow by about 20 per cent in the next few years, he added. Talking about the expansion plans, he said the company is working with more than 3,500 agents in India which help provide the right mix of students for the partner universities, the statement mentioned. Furthermore, the company is planning to open 50 offices this FY and plans to hire 1,500 employees by the end of 2024. The company already has 450 employees in India, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.