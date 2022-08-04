MSDE runs various awareness initiatives to promote skill development, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has undertaken various awareness campaigns, workshops, and digital seminars with the help of more than 25,000 skill centers and institutes for the promotion of various skill development initiatives of the government, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in a written reply stated in the Rajya Sabha. The minister stated that these initiatives aim to make skills aspirational for the youth.

Chandrasekhar further mentioned the Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing the scheme of vocationalization of school education under the umbrella of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ – an integrated scheme for school education, which is sponsored by the Centre

According to the statement, MSDE, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Education has launched the Skill Hubs Initiative (SHI) as a pilot project under central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 to introduce skill training programme. The Skill Hubs provide skill development and vocational training opportunities to target population segments of school dropouts and out-of-education candidates aged between 15 to 45 years age.

The minister further mentioned that, the National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with 8 countries which include Japan, UAE, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Russia, Finland and Morocco for cooperation in the field of vocational education and training. For this purpose, NSDC has partnered with the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI), to promote and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and connect the providers within the vocational education and training sector between the two countries.

Additionally, the Government of India and the Government of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in January, 2021 to enhance job opportunities for skilled Indian workers in Japan. Further, MSDE and the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Government of Japan have also signed an MoC inviting candidates from India to Japan under the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP).

