MSDE collaborates with ISRO to inaugurate the Technical Training Programme at NSTI

The National Skill Training Institutes has initiated the ISRO Technical Training Programme in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Trivandrum in line with the Karmayogi Mission, as per an official statement. Sudheer Kumar, director, CBPO, ISRO HQ, inaugurated the training programme at NSTI Bangalore.

As per the statement, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to upskill technical employees at the Department of Space (ISRO).

Under the collaboration, the programme aims to establish a formal framework for short-term courses to provide training to ISRO technical employees in order to increase their capacity and develop their skills according to the latest trends and requirements. Over the next five years, more than 4,000 ISRO technical staff will receive training in the programme at several NSTIs located across India, it said.

In addition, the training programme at NSTI Bangalore begins with the course ‘Industrial Hydraulic and Controls’ on the subject of hydraulics. The duration of the course is five days, with 20 trainees in each NSTI receiving training.