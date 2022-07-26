MSDE and MoE to boost skill development through special Skill Hubs, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in coordination with Ministry of Education (MoE) has organised Skill network, School network and Higher Education network into Skill Hubs Initiative (SHI) as a pilot project under central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0. The initiative focuses on introduction of skill training programme in education ecosystem as envisioned in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session.

The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Jaskaur Meena, Member of Parliament.

The monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will end on August 13, 2022.

As per the written reply by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated Skill India Initiative (SII) to encourage the institutions for making the best use of available infrastructure of higher education system and re-align the existing infrastructure for the skill courses particularly training aids, syllabus, curriculum among others.

The Minister further mentioned in the written reply that under the initiative there are three models for skilling of In-school students/ school dropouts, students perusing Technical Education. These include Model One: targeting school dropouts after class 10th pass, and Model Two: targeting advance level skilling of students already studying in AICTE approved Technical institutions. The third model works towards integrating school education with higher education for skilling students. As per the government, the estimated cost for the upskilling initiative is Rs 700 crore. As of June 2022, 1957 SHIs have been established across the country, the government added. Of these 65 SHIs are located in the State of Rajasthan.

Read Also: HEIs to fill vacancies within one year through special drive, responds Dharmendra Pradhan