MSBTE winter 2019 results announced – check at msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the results for MSBTE winter 2019 diploma course. Those who appeared for the exam may check their results at the board’s official website msbte.org.in. The diploma/polytechnic exams were conducted last year in October and November.

Close to 3,00,000 candidates appeared for diploma exams that were conducted for 18 days including weekends.

Here’s how candidates may check their results

1. Candidates may first visit the official website msbte.org.in

2. After reaching the homepage, candidates may click on the result link.

3. After this, a new page will open.

4. Candidates may now enter their roll numbers or seat numbers.

5. They may now submit their details as asked.

6. The results will now be seen on the screen.

7. After checking their results, candidates may download it for future use.

Students may collect their mark sheets from January 28 onwards from the department office. Those who wish to get the photocopy of their answer sheet may apply online till January 12, which they can get on January 28. After this, those who wish to apply for re-assessment may do so till February 28.

Know about MSBTE

The MSBTE comes under the Maharashtra government. The board’s task is to control a number of aspects related to the quality of technical education which are being imparted, through interaction from industry-institute to national as well as international collaborations. The board controls diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma courses across the state.