MSBSHSE Result 2018 out soon: Maharashtra Board 12th students alert; How to check at mahresults.nic.in

MSBSHSE Result 2018 out today at mahresults.nic.in!

MSBSHSE Result 2018 out today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Class 12/ HSC results for Maharashtra students today at mahresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the board examination in the state of Maharashtra can visit the official website of the board to check their results. The Maharashtra board had conducted the Class 10th/ SSC examination for students from March 1 to March 24, while the HSC/Class 12 exams were conducted between February 21 and March 20. Maharashtra students can check their class 12 exam results today at 1 PM to know their board examination percentage. Mentioned below is all the information that candidates need to check their results.

Last year, over 15 lakh students had appeared for Maharashtra +2 examinations held in February-March 2017. The exam was conducted in nine divisions of the state board — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

In 2017, around 89.50 per cent students cleared Maharashtra HSC examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls had scored an overall percentage of 93.5 per cent, whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent.

MSBSHSE Result 2018: Class 12th declaration date: May 30, 2018

MSBSHSE Result 2018: Class 12th declaration time: 1 PM

MSBSHSE Result 2018: All websites to check your results- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

MSBSHSE Result 2018: How to check Maharashtra class 12th results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE results at mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says ‘Class 12th results’

Step 3: Now enter your roll number/ registration number in the space provided

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and download the same for future

More about Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

Established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body. It conducts the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations every year. The exams are conducted throughout the state of Maharashtra, through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amravati, Latur and Ratnagiri.