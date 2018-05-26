MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 out today: Maharashtra Board students alert! Check mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC result 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to announce the result on May 26. (Photo: IE)

MSBSHSE HSC result 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to announce the result on May 26. According to a report by News 18, MSBSHSE HSC results will be announced at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this candidates can also visit results.gov.in to check the results. However, the board has not yet officially announced the date for the announcement of results. “Results for the Exams conducted in 2018 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exam Results Portal (https://results.gov.in),” the website’s homepage reads.

The Maharashtra Board HSC examination 2018 was conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from February 21 to March 20.

Here are the steps to check MSBSHSE HSC result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link which reads ‘Maharashtra Board Result 2018’.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as your roll number.

Step 5: Download your Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2018 for future usage.

Notably, students can also request their MSBSHSE HSC result 2018 via SMS. Candidates need to type ‘MHHSC SPACE and send it to ‘57766’.

According to Maharashtra Board, a total of 5,80,820 students had registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates were estimated to appear in Arts stream, according to a report by NDTV. In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers. A total of 14,85,132 registered in the HSC exams, which was organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state. Last year, Maharashtra board had announced the result for Class 12 students on May 30.

Meanwhile, CBSE on Friday announced that they will release Class 12 result on May 26. Candidates can check the result by visiting the CBSE’s official website or they can check it offline via Microsoft’s SMS Organizer .

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was established in 1965. The board conducts the HSC and SSC examination in Maharashtra state. There are about 21,000 schools and 7000 higher secondary schools in the entire state.