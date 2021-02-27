MSBSHSE Datesheet 2021: Maharashtra State Board announces schedule for Class 10, Class 12 Board exams; Check details here

The board would be conducting the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 offline. (Representational image)

Maharashtra State Board Class 10, 12 exams: The timetable for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday. The board would be conducting the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 offline, according to a report in IE. While Class 12 would be giving the board examination starting April 23, the board exams for Class 10 would begin on April 29. Moreover, the Class 12 or HSC exams would end on May 21, and the Class 10 or SSC exams would end on May 20.

As per the report, more than 30 lakh students would be appearing for these exams this year across Maharashtra.

Notably, the state has decided to go ahead with conducting the exams in offline mode even as parents and teachers were requesting the board to hold online board exams. The request was in light of the rising cases of coronavirus that the state has begun witnessing. This suggestion was turned down, however, by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who said that conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in online mode would not be possible currently.

As of now, though, it is unclear how the state and the authorities would ensure that the social distancing guidelines are maintained during the exams. But the report said that there was a possibility that the exams would be conducted in two shifts.