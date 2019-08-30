MSBSHSE class 10 supplementary results declared – check details

The board has declared the class 10th result in March this year, where only 77.10 per cent students had qualified. (Representational image)

Maharashtra SSC result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday released the class 10th supplementary result 2019 or Maharashtra SSC result 2019. The exam was held from July 17, 2019, to July 30, 2019. The result was released on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this, students may also check their results by logging on to official websites- results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The board had earlier declared the class 10 result in March this year, where only 77.10 per cent students qualified. However, for those who remain unqualified were given a second chance to opt for the supplementary or compartmental exam to clear the test. More than 15 lakh students appeared in the MSBSHSE class 10 supplementary exam this year.

Know how to check MSBSHSE class 10th supplementary result 2019:

(1) The student may visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in. In case the link does not work, the person should visit other websites such as results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

(2) After visiting the website, click on the SSC Result 2019 link.

(3) Enter the Roll number and other credential details as required.

(4) Check details. If everything is correct, then click submit.

(5) Finally, the result will be displayed on the screen.

(6) Save or download the result on your computer.

(7) Take a print out of the result for future reference.

The MSBSHSE class 10th supplementary result 2019 will have details such as student’s name and roll number; the name of the examination, subjects; marks obtained in the subjects.

The MSBSHSE will also release the photocopy of the answer sheets for the benefit of the students. The students need to apply to obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet from August 31, 2019. However, the students having any doubt regarding the answers in the sheet, can obtain for re-evaluation and recounting of marks from tomorrow onwards.

The MSBSHSE has already declared the class 12th supplementary result on August 23. Only 23.17 per cent candidates managed to qualify the class 12 supplementary result.