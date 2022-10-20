MRIDA Greens collaborates with Bharati Vidyapeeth for herbal research and development

Mrida, a social enterprise has partnered with the College of Ayurved and Hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Pune for the development and formulation of products in the field of alternative medicine especially Ayurveda, and pre-clinical and clinical research, as per an official statement. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two institutions.

Present in the agreement singing event was Manoj Khanna, director, Mrida and Abhijit Patil, principal and Asmita Wele, HOD, Rasashastra Bhaishajyakalpana from College of Ayurved and Hospital, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, Pune.

According to the statement, the collaboration will include research and development of health-oriented food products to serve the Indian and global markets. Mrida will provide supply chain, sustainable sourcing and raw material support for production of this health-oriented product range, the Institute will provide the technical knowledge and infrastructural facilities required for product development and formulation support, it said.

“A collaborative venture and a positive step ahead for the advancement of not just Ayurveda but traditional Indian medicine and holistic health solutions as well,” Arun Nagpal, managing director, said.

