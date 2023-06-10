MPSOS or the Madhya Pradesh State Open School recently revised the complete schedule of exams for students of Class 10 and 12th. Latest reports say that while MPSOS class 10 exams will begin from June 15 and will conclude on June 27. As for the MPSOS class 12 schedule, the officials says that the exams will commence from June 15.

Authorities have asked students to download the full schedule of MPSOS 2023 timetable from the official site – mpsos.nic.in. While dates may overlap for both class 10 and 12 students, the time of the exams have been separated. The class 10 exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11 am in the morning. On the other hand, the MPSOS will conduct class 12 exams between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Students need to register on the official website and then they can download the datesheet for 2023 exams. For class 10, the first exam will be that of science, which will be conducted on June 15. The next exam will be that of Hindi. On June 17, the class 10 students will be sitting for an English exam. After a gap of one day, on June 19, the Maths exam will be conducted. It will be followed by an Economics exam on June 20. After this on June 21, it will be turn of Social Science paper. On June 22, it will be Business Studies. On June 23, it will be Home Science. From June 24 onwards, it will be the turn of language papers. On June 24, Marathi exam will be conducted. And in the end, on June 26, 27, it will be Sanskrit and Urdu respectively.

For class 12 MPSOS students, the first paper will be of Hindi on June 15. It will be followed by Maths on June 16. On June 17, the English exam will be conducted. Physics paper will be on June 19. For those who have opted IT, the Entrepreneurship Employability skills exam will be conducted on June 20. On June 21, it will be a Chemistry paper. After this, on June 22 and 23, Political Science and Biology exams will be conducted. On June 24, there will be a Business Studies exam. On June 26, it will be Geography. After this, it will be the turn of Accounting on June 27. A day later, on June 28, it will be a Home Science exam. On June 30, multiple exams such as Food Processing, Cutting Tailoring & Dress Material, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance, Stenography will be conducted. Last 3 exams will be conducted in July starting with History on July 1st. After this, on July 3 and July 4, Sanskrit and Economics exams will be conducted.