MP’s tribal-dominated Mandla becomes India’s first full functional literate district

Madhya Pradesh’s city Mandla, which is a tribal-dominated region has become India’s first fully ‘functionally literate’ district, Bisahulal Singh, state minister of food and civil supplies announced. Singh made the announcement while addressing a gathering at an Independence Day function on Monday.

According to the official statement, the district administration launched a campaign in 2020 to make the residents fully literate. For the purpose, the administration employed the education, and women and child development departments along with social workers to educate the people.

“Tribals frequently complained to the authorities about money being taken from their bank accounts by fraudsters and the root cause of this was that they were not functionally literate,” the official said.

To solve this problem Mandla collector Harshika Singh said that they started the initiative to functionally literate people. “We launched a major campaign to make them functionally literate from Independence Day 2020 by roping in the school education department, women and child development department, anganwadi and social workers to educate women and senior citizens.”

Within two years, the entire district has become functionally literate, the collector added, claiming that people were able to write their names, count and read, making Mandla the first district in the country to achieve this distinction.

Further, while speaking about the achievement Singh said the literacy rate in the district was 68 per cent as per a survey in 2011, while another report in 2020 pointed out that over 2.25 lakh people were not literate in the district and most of them were tribals living in the forest areas, the Mandla collector added.

Furthermore the statement mentioned that a person can be called functionally literate when he or she is able to write his or her own name, to count and read and write in Hindi.

With inputs from PTI

