MPPEB PAT 2022 registration begins, Check MP Vyapam PAT Application Process & Other Details: Madhya Pradesh Professional Exam Board (MPPEB, MP Vyapam) has already released the notification for the registration of the Pre-Agriculture Test. According to the official notification, Willing candidates can register themselves from today onwards, August 31 at peb.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is September 14. The link to the online applications have been hosted on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam authority has scheduled MPPEB PAT 2022 for October 15 and October 16 in two shifts – Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). The exam will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Gwalior, Satna, Ratnam, and Mangalore.

To register for the exam, the candidates are required to visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in. After registration, the candidates will have to fill up the application form followed by the instructions given in the notification.

MPPEB PAT 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: August 31

Last date for submission of the online application for MPPEB PAT 2022: September 14

Last date for making corrections to the application form: September 19

Exam Dates: October 15, 16

MPPEB PAT 2022: How and where to apply?

The candidates can follow the step-wise instructions given below to submit their application forms.

-Candidates are required to visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in.

-Click on the notification link that reads ‘Online Form – Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) – 2022 Start From 31/08/2022’.

-It will redirect you to the new page of notifications.

-Now, click on the ‘apply’ button.

– It will redirect you to the new page where a page of instructions will be displayed.

-After reading all instructions, click on the ‘continue’ button.

-Now, Register yourself with your email address, mobile number, and other details.

-After registration, a form will be displayed on the screen.

-Now, the candidate is required to fill up all details like father’s name, name, date of birth etc, and submit the application form.

-After the final submission of the online application form, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.