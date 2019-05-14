MPBSE result 2019: Madhya Pradesh class 10th board results declared at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for Class 10th \/ High school students who appeared for the board exam this year at their official website- mpbse.nic.in. Students can visit the official website of MPBSE to check their marks. The board exams in MP for class 10th this year was conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019. It is to be noted that the board declared class 10th and 12th results together. Class 12th examination in Madhya Pradesh was conducted between March 2 and April 2, 2019. Check the details below to know more. MP Board 10th result 2019: Where to check scores 1. mpbse.nic.in 2. examresults.net 3. indiaresults.com Also read | MPBSE 12th result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board to declare 12th results on this date at mpbse.nic.in MP Board 10th result 2019: How to check scores on the website Follow these steps to check your Madhya Pradesh board results Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MP 10th result 2019' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later MP Board 10th result 2019: How to check scores via SMS SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 MP Board result 2019: More about the board Founded in the year 1965, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is responsible for taking all the education system relation decisions in the state. They conduct board class 10th and class 12th board examination every year. IN 2018, the board exams for class 10th were conducted from March 5 to March 31. Results for the same were declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 11,48,098 students who had appeared for the exam, 66% of students had passed the exam.