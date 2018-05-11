MPBSE result 2018 date, time: MP Board class 10, 12 result to be declared on this date at mpresults.nic.in

The board had conducted its class 10 examination from March 5 to March 31, while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3.

MPBSE result 2018 date, time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 10, 12 board examination results at mpresults.nic.in on May 14. Students who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the MP board tpo access their results once they have been released. The board had conducted its class 10 examination from March 5 to March 31, while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3. Over 19 lakh students were registered for this year’s Madhya Pradesh board examinations. While the class 10 exams were undertaken by about 11.48 lakh students, the rest appeared for the class 12 exams.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The India Results website currently shows a message saying- HSC (Class X), HSSC (Class XII) examination likely to be declared on May 14, 2018.

MPBSE result 2018: Steps to check result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh board at mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘MP board class 10th, 12th results’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and save the same for future

MPBSE result 2018: Check Class 10th, 12th result via SMS-

To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result:

SMS – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS – MP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education-

The MP Board of School Education was set up as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board controls, regulates and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.