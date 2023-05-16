MPBSE MP Board Results 2023: Steps to check class 10th and class 12th results

MP Board 10th Result 2023, mpresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board class 10th and class 12th results for 2023, on Tuesday. However, the board is yet to confirm the time and date for the announcement of these results.

Official websites to check the marks are mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Results (2023): Here are the steps to download MP Board class 10th, class 12th scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads MPBSE – HSC/Class 10th Main Examination Results – 2023

or MPBSE – HSSC/Class 12th Main Examination Results – 2023

Step 3: Enter your details (like roll number, and date of birth)

Step 4: Now, click on “Submit”. Your MP Board result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Do not forget to download your MPBSE MP Board Result (2023). Also, for future reference, take a printout of the result.

In March, MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held. Class 12th Board Exams were held from March 2, 2023, to April 5, 2023. In these exams, reportedly, approx. eight lakh students were registered.

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the MP Board’s 5th, 8th results.

About the board

In the state, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is a board of school education. It is responsible for determining the educational system of the state.