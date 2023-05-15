MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Steps to check class 5th and 8th results

MP Board Class 5th,8th result 2023: For MP Board class 5th and 8th final exams, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results on Monday. At the official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in – students can check their results.

Around noon, the MP Board results will be declared. It will be done via a press conference. The result will be declared by School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Between March 25 and April 3, MP Board class 5th final exams were held. From March 23 to April 1, class 8th exams were conducted. According to reports, for the MP Board classes 5th and 8th board exams, over 24 lakh students have appeared.

MPBSE Board Class 5th, 8th Results (2023): How to check



Step 1: Visit the official websites (mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in)

Step 2: Now, click on the result link given on the official websites

Step 3: Enter your credentials (like roll number and date of birth)

Step 4: View the result. You must also download it for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education: Class 5, 8 result pass percentage from last year

Last year, the pass percentage in class 5th was 90.01%. It was 82.35% in class 8th in MP results.

Number of schools



From 87 thousand government schools, 24 thousand non-government schools, and more than 1 thousand madrassas, the MP board class 5th and class 8th results will be announced for students.

About the board



In the state, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is a board of school education. It is responsible for determining the educational system of the state.