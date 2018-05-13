MPBSE MP Board Result 2018 Class 12: Date, time, website; all you need to know

The board conducted the Class Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release class 12th results on Monday at 10:30 am. Those students who had appeared for these exams can check their results at the official website of the board mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, after the announcement. The board conducted the Class Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3, 2018.

The board had introduced a number of measures in order to curb malpractice. All the invigilators at examination centres were told that if an examinee is caught cheating, the person must be immediately booked for a criminal offence that included an imprisonment up to maximum three years and fine of up to Rs 5,000.

Here is how candidates can check once results are declared

1) At first, candidates are required to visit official websites that ate mentioned above

2) Now, candidates must click on on the link ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2018’ and ‘SSC exam result 2018’

3) After this, they are required to enter their respective roll number and name. After this click on submit button.

4) Results will soon be displayed.

5) Students can now check their results. They can also take out printouts for future use.

About 20 lakh students had registered for the exam. While 7.69 lakh appeared for Class 12 exam over 11.48 lakh appeared in Class 10. In 2017, the board had declared results of both classes on May 12.