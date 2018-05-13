MPBSE MP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Date, time, website; all you need to know

Soon after the board announces class 10, students can log on to official websites.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce results of class 10 on Monday at around 10:30 am. The board will put results on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results at examresults.net.

1) Students can log on to official website mpbse.nic.in

2) After clicking the website, students can look for the link saying MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018

3) Now, students can click on the link MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018

4) Students are now required to enter their respective roll numbers.

5) After checking their results, students must download printouts for future use.

Students can also check their results through SMs, the example of which is given below.

MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

More than 20 lakh students had registered for the exam. As many as 7.69 lakh appeared for Class 12 exam, and close to 11.48 lakh appeared in Class 10. Last year, MPBSE had declared results of both classes on May 12.