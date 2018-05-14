MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2018 out today: Madhya Pradesh students alert! check mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of MPBSE Class 10 board examinations on 14 May on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. (Website)

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of MPBSE Class 10 board examinations on 14 May on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at third-party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, once declared. Every year, the MPBSE conducts the MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 in the month of March. This year, the board had conducted its class 10 examination from March 5 to March 31, while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3.

Over 19 lakh students were registered for this year’s Madhya Pradesh board examinations. Where about 11.48 lakh students sat for class 10 exams, while the rest appeared for the class 12 exams. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: MP Board Class 10 exam

Name of the board: Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE)

Official website: mpbse.nic.in

Other websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2018: Steps to check result-

Step 1: Visit MPBSE official website – mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘MP board class 10th results’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given field

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check your results and save the same for future

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 result 2018: Check Class 10th result via SMS-

Students can also get the results via SMS. To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result type:

SMS – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education-

The MP Board of School Education was set up as per the 1973 MPBSE Act. The board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh State. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.