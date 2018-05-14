MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2018 out today: Madhya Pradesh students alert! check mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2018: The wait is over as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare MPBSE 12thresult 2018 at around 10:30 am on Monday on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. (Website)

MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2018: The wait is over as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare MPBSE 12thresult 2018 at around 10:30 am on Monday on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. In case the students are not able to open the official website due to heavy traffic, they can also check MP Board 12thresult on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Board had declared MPBSE class 12 results on May 12. The pass percentage of regular students was reported at 67.87%, while that of the private students was only 27.81%. A total of 4,07,950 students were successful out of 6,90,323 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams.

Saiyam Jain topped the exam. He scored 485 marks out of 500. Last year, for the first time, the MPBSE introduced a unique Quick Response (QR) code that helped students access their mark sheets and school documents via the mobile app instead of carrying the original documents everywhere.

This year, nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Here is how to check MPBSE MP Board 12th result 2018:

1. Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says MP Board 12thresult 2018 or MPBSE class 12 result 2018

3. Enter details like name and roll number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check MP Board result via SMS:

SMS – MP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE:

The MP Board was established under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965 to regulate the secondary education in the state of Madhya Pradesh and other ancillary affairs. The MP Board examinations are conducted by the MPBSE to evaluate the academic performance of students at the HSC and the HSSC levels. Each year several students participate in the MP Board 12 Examinations and MP Board 10 Examinations.