MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board to release results today at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Live: It’s time! The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 results today, i.e., on May 25. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic and madhyapradesh.shiksha.

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results: Students can also check their scores via mobile app

Those who took the exam can also check their results via mobile app. The MPBSE MP Mobile application is available to download on Google Playstore. MPBSE Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5. The result for MP Board Classes 5 and 8 were released this month at a press conference.

Around 19 lakh students had registered to appear in the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th exam in the state. The Class 12th exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5, and the MP Class 10th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

