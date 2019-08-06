MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 declared: Here’s how to check online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE supplementary results announced (Representative Image)

MPBSE supplementary result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for its Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams on Tuesday. The students can now check the results through the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students who could not pass in two subjects on the main exams of class 10th (HSC) and 12th (HSSC), appeared for the supplementary exams and to pass this, they are required to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject.

The MPBSE supplementary exam for students studying in Class 10th was held from July 4 to July 10, and that of studying in Class 12th was held from July 4 to July 12.

MPBSE result 2019: How to check the results:

> Visit the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

> Click on the link reading ‘Results 2019’ on the homepage

> Enter your Roll No, Application Number of the main exam

> Select the type of exam as ‘Supp’

> Click on Submit

> Click on the result of your supplementary exam will appear on the screen

> Download and take a print out of it for future reference

This year nearly 11.48 lakh students appeared for the 10th standard exam of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, while 7.69 lakhs of students appeared in the 12th standard exam that was held in March. As of the pass percentage — 61.32 per cent students pass the class exam, which was a drop of 5 per cent from last year. The Class 12 exams witnessed a pass percentage of 72.37 per cent.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in the year 1965 and is based out of Bhopal. It is the apex body that conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.