MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021: Schedule announced for Madhya Pradesh board & practical exams — check exam pattern, date sheet

MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021: The exam schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 have been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). As per the MP School Education Department, the theoretical exams for class 10 and 12 exams will begin on February 12, 2022. The exams will continue till March 20, 2022. The state board will also announce the schedule for practical exams for class 10, 12 which will be conducted till March 31.

“For the examination year 2021-22, the theory and practical examination of class 10, 12, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022,” the School Education Department, MP tweeted the other day.



MPBSE has also announced changes in the exam pattern this year. The board had said that the exam will be held on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent. Furthermore, at least 30 per cent of MCQs will be there in every exam apart from keeping the length of answers short. So, it is safe to say that there will be no long-form questions in the upcoming boards. Students will have to write answers in 125-150 words and the highest marks assigned for each question would be four (4).

As per the revised marking scheme of MPBSE, 80 marks will be allotted for theoretical subjects, while remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for class 10 and 12 students.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exam: New subjects, last year exam and more

The board has also come up with two separate question papers that are singing and Tabla Pakhawaj for classes 9 and 11 students for this academic session under Indian music subject. These two papers will be added for classes 10 and 12, from the academic session, which is 2022-23. Students who want to check more details–exam pattern, exam date sheet can visit the official portal of MPBSE.

Last year, the exams were not held and students were promoted with the help of special criteria. In 2019, 68.18 per cent of students had cleared the exam successfully. More than 3.5 lakh students secured first division and as much as 3 lakh students secured second division and 1.5 lakh got third division.

