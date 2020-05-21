MPBSE announces date sheet for pending class 12 board exams; check key details

The government earlier decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 examinations.

The Board of Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has announced the revised date sheets of the pending Class 12 exams. According to the official notification issued by the Secondary Education Board of Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), the 12th Class Exam will begin on June 9, 2020 – Tuesday and finish on June 15, 2020– Monday. The test is expected to take place in two shifts, i.e. a morning shift beginning at 9 AM and the afternoon shift beginning at 2 PM.

Candidates looking for the official notification and the date sheet can find them on the official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in. The board has asked candidates to cover their face with a mask or cloth and to follow the social distancing norms. The board urged parents to warn their wards on the protective steps to protect themselves.

Of the higher secondary level, exams will be carried out for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate development and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and still life and design fishery, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, aspect of science, first, second,

A set of guidance was issued by the board to the students who will appear in the exam in order to implement the social distancing norms in the midst of coronavirus fear. The wearing of masks has been made mandatory in and around the exam centers along with seating arrangements keeping a gap of two meters have been put in place to protect the candidates from Coronavirus infection.

The government earlier decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 examinations. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the Class 10 merit list will be drawn upon the basis of concluded examinations.