MPBSE 12th result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board results declared at mpbse.nic.in

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2019 1:31:27 PM

Madhya Pradesh MP Board result 2019 for class 12th are declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education today. Check details.

mpbse result 2019, mpbse result 2019 12th, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse result 2019, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh results, Madhya Pradesh board results, mp board 12th result 2019, mp board, mp board result, mp board result class 12th 2019, mp board result 2019 12th, mp board result 2019 date and time, Madhya Pradesh news, Madhya Pradesh board, education newsMPBSE 12th result 2019!

MPBSE 12th result 2019: The Class 12th board exams results have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the board exam in the state this year can visit the official website of MPBSE to check their scores. MPBSE conducted the class 12th examination between March 2 and April 2, 2019. Results for all streams – Science/ Arts/ Commerce have been declared together.

The board exam results for class 10th students have also been declared along with class 12 results. The High School exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019. Check the details below to know more.

 

MP Board 10th result 2019: Where to check scores

1. mpbse.nic.in
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com

Also read | MPBSE result 2019: Madhya Pradesh 10th class board results to be declared soon at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 12th result 2019: How to check scores on the website

Follow these steps to check your Madhya Pradesh board results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘MP 12th result 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later

MPBSE 12th result 2019: How to check scores via SMS

SMS – MP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

MP Board result 2019: More about the board

Founded in the year 1965, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is responsible for taking all the education system relation decisions in the state. They conduct board class 10th and class 12th board examination every year. In 2018, the board exams for class 12th were conducted from March 1 to April 3. Results for the same were declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 8,65,358 students who had appeared for the exam, 68.07% students had passed the exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. MPBSE 12th result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board results declared at mpbse.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition