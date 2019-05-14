MPBSE 12th result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board results declared at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 12th result 2019:\u00a0The Class 12th board exams results have been declared by the\u00a0Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the board exam in the state this year can visit the official website of MPBSE to check their scores. MPBSE conducted the class 12th examination between March 2 and April 2, 2019. Results for all streams - Science\/ Arts\/ Commerce have been declared together. The board exam results for class 10th students\u00a0have also been declared along with class 12 results. The High School exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019. Check the details below to know more. MP Board 10th result 2019: Where to check scores 1. mpbse.nic.in 2. examresults.net 3. indiaresults.com Also read | MPBSE result 2019: Madhya Pradesh 10th class board results to be declared soon at mpbse.nic.in MPBSE 12th result 2019:\u00a0How to check scores on the website Follow these steps to check your Madhya Pradesh board results Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link that says 'MP 12th result 2019' Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later MPBSE 12th result 2019: How to check scores via SMS SMS - MP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 MP Board result 2019: More about the board Founded in the year 1965, the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is responsible for taking all the education system relation decisions in the state. They conduct board class 10th and class 12th board examination every year. In 2018, the board exams for class 12th were conducted from March 1 to April 3. Results for the same were declared on May 14, 2018. Out of the 8,65,358 students who had appeared for the exam, 68.07% students had passed the exam.