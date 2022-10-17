MP Vyapam PNST admit card 2022 released at peb.mp.gov.in, check exam date, exam pattern, and call letter

MP Vyapam PNST admit card 2022 Download: The Professional Examination Board, PEB, Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021 on its website. All those who applied for MP Vyapam PNST 2021-22 can download their call letters using application number, date of birth and other details on the login page of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in.

The Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021 is scheduled to be held from October 18 to 21. The exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts – Morning (8.30 AM to 10.30 AM), Afternoon (12.15 PM to 2.15 PM), and evening (4.00 PM to 6.00 PM). The Pre-Nursing Selection Test admit cards for the same have been uploaded. The candidates have been advised to download vyapam admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute on the official website. No paper admit card will be sent to the candidate by post. So, all candidates are advised to download MP Vyapam PNST admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download MP Vyapam PNST admit card 2022?

Visit the official website of MP Vyapam – peb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘Test Admit Card – Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021’ It will redirect you to the new page of the login The candidate is required to enter their 13 digits of application number, date of birth, captcha and other details Then, the Admit Card for Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021 will appear on the screen Download and save the Admit Card for Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021 for future reference

MP Vyapam PNST admit card 2022: Instructions

The candidates have been advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the download pre-nursing selection test call letter. If any discrepancy is found in the details of the admit card, the candidates may contact the concerned exam authority immediately. The candidates have been advised to download pre-nursing selection test call letters and bring the hard copy along with the photo identity card on the day of exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without an admit card.

MP Vyapam PNST: Exam Pattern

The Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021 will be a computer based test carrying 150 Marks of 150 MCQs. The test will be of 2 hours. The questions will cover the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and General English. Each correct answer will be rewarded with a plus one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for further admission process.

Download MP Vyapam PNST Admit Card

MP Vyapam PNST Seat Matrix

A total of 800 seats will be filled for B.Sc. Nursing Course in six participating colleges. The number of seats and name of college as follows-

MGM Indore – 210 Seats

GMC Bhopal – 120 Seats

NSCB Jabalpur – 120 Seats

GRMC Gwalior – 120 Seats

SSMC Rewa – 120 Seats

MBC Sagar – 120 Seats