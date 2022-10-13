MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registration started at dme.mponline.gov.in, apply before 20 October

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the round 1 registration process for MP National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2022. The candidates can apply for the counselling process at dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date for registration is 20 October.

After the completion of MP NEET UG 2022 registration process, the candidates will be able to fill up their choices from 20 to 23 October 2022. The link to the MP NEET UG Counselling round 1 online application can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1: Important dates

Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal – 12 to 20 October

Publication of Vacancies and lnvitation of objection against vacancies – 17 to 18 October

Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies- 19 October

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates – 21 October

Choice filling and locking by Mp Domicile registered candidates- 20 to 23 October

Allotment Result of First Round – 28 October

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission – 29 October to 4 November

Opt for upgradation through candidate’s login after admission by candidate – 29 October to 4 November

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level – 29 October to 4 November

Direct Link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1

How to apply for MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1?