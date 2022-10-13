MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 registration started at dme.mponline.gov.in, apply before 20 October

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the round 1 registration process for MP National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2022. The candidates can apply for the counselling process at dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date for registration is 20 October.
After the completion of MP NEET UG 2022 registration process, the candidates will be able to fill up their choices from 20 to 23 October 2022. The link to the MP NEET UG Counselling round 1 online application can be accessed directly by scrolling down.
MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1: Important dates
- Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2022 on DME portal – 12 to 20 October
- Publication of Vacancies and lnvitation of objection against vacancies – 17 to 18 October
- Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies- 19 October
- Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates – 21 October
- Choice filling and locking by Mp Domicile registered candidates- 20 to 23 October
- Allotment Result of First Round – 28 October
- Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission – 29 October to 4 November
- Opt for upgradation through candidate’s login after admission by candidate – 29 October to 4 November
- Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level – 29 October to 4 November
Direct Link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1
How to apply for MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1?
- Go to the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in
- Click on the Registration Process of DME MP NEET UG Counselling (2022-23)
- Click on the ‘Under Graduation Counselling (MBBS/BDS)’.
- Now, the candidates need to click on the “Create Profile” option displayed on the screen.
- Enter NEET UG 2022 Roll Number and Secret Key and Captcha then click on the “Create Profile” button. Now, the details of the candidate will be displayed on screen. .
- Now, enter Your Contact details and Bank Account details then click on “Update” button.
- Fill your bank details carefully.
- Candidates need to provide the mobile number which will they use throughout the counselling. After entering the mobile number, you will get OTP and relevant messages on this number.
- Enter OTP received on your Mobile Number/Email ID and create a new password. Then click on “Validate and Save” button.
- After clicking on the “Validate and Save” button, a message will be displayed on the screen.
- Candidate’s Status Tracker will show your profile turned Green and your profile has been created successfully. Now, you need to click on “Registration Form”.
- Now, enter your details like NRI Details, Domicile Details, Category Details, PWD Details, Freedom Fighter/Sainik Details, Qualifying Exam Details.
- After cross checking your details, you need to click on the ‘save data’ button.
- Upload documents, after that click on Save Enclosures button.
- After clicking on the “Save Enclosures” button, the information submitted by the candidate will be displayed on the screen. If information is correct, click on “Proceed to Payment for Registration” button
- Choose the payment option and pay your registration fee.
- After successful payment of registration, the receipt will be generated. Candidates may take a print out of the same for future reference.