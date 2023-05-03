MP govt to cover girls' admission fees in educational institutions, says, CM Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government would cover the fees of girls upon their admission to educational institutions, including medical, IIT, IIM, law institutes and others. CM also introduced the tagline ‘Haan Main Bhi Ladli Hoon’’ for Ladli Lakshmis (girls). Furthermore, a special campaign will be conducted from May 9 -15 in the cities and panchayats of the state for Ladli Lakshmi, according to an official statement.

This campaign will include various events such as sports competitions, prize distribution programs, financial and digital literacy programs, health check-ups, dance and song competitions, government office visits, e-KYC campaigns, painting competitions, and visits to regional tourist sites and other places of interest, the statement mentioned.

“The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana has successfully completed 16 years, resulting in over 44.85 lakh Lakhpati Ladli Lakshmi in the state, according to Chouhan.The CM further highlighted that this scheme was initiated to ensure that sons and daughters are treated equally. “To enhance the status of daughters and transform society’s perspective, several programs were launched, including those related to girls’ education, health, and self-reliance training. Additionally, Chouhan introduced the Kanya Vivah Yojana to reduce the burden of marriage expenses. As a result of these efforts, the state has experienced a significant improvement in its sex-ratio, with 956 daughters now born per 1000 sons,” he added.

Besides providing opportunities for girls’ advancement, the state government is also focused on women’s empowerment. Chouhan mentioned that various departments, including the police and education sectors, have implemented reservation systems for women, while panchayats and urban bodies have introduced reservation policies for women as well, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.

