MP govt aims to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education to children.

Madhya Pradesh government has set a goal to establish 730 PM SHRI Schools throughout the state. These schools aim to provide high-quality education to students in grades 1 through 12, as part of the central government’s initiative, according to an official statement. The state cabinet has approved the establishment of these schools, with two schools planned for each of the 313 blocks and 104 schools in 52 district urban areas, the statement mentioned.

The cost of the PM SHRI schools will be borne by the central and state governments in a 60:40 ratio. The annual expenditure on these schools will be Rs 277.40 crore out of which the state government will share Rs 110.96 crore, the statement said. The scheme has a duration of five years, and the state government has allocated Rs 554.80 crore to support it. Once the five-year period has concluded, the state government will assume full responsibility for managing these schools, the statement added.

Furthermore, according to the National Education Policy 2020, the scheme aims to cultivate students into actively engaged, productive, and contributing citizens who can help construct a fair, inclusive, and diverse society. The scheme is expected to directly benefit over 20 lakh students across the entire country, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI.