MP government to provide monthly ranking to schools, aims to improve education quality

Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will provide a ranking of the government schools from classes 1 to 8 every month in order to improve the quality of education. The statement was made on the official Twitter handle of the MP government.

According to the statement, the government will start ranking schools in 52 districts based on the education quality, number of points the schools receive for meeting duties and producing high quality outcomes.

In another tweet by the department of education, it was stated that the decision was made after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directives. According to the official notification, the Chief Minister has asked officials to publish monthly rankings of the schools on the CM dashboard.

In a recent development earlier this month, Chouhan has announced scholarships to encourage students for Sanskriti study. The scholarship programme is scheduled to start in July. Eligible candidates will have to apply for the scholarship through the online portal in the official website.

With inputs from PTI.

