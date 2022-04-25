MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results anytime now – Here’s how you can download scorecard

MP Board Result 2022 Latest News: There is a strong buzz that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and 12th exams anytime now. While there has been no official announcement yet, various reports suggest that an important development may take place anytime in this week. The MPBSE 2022 results will be made available as and when they are announced on the board’s official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. As per some media reports, the final preparations are on for the result declaration. Usually, the board exam results are declared in the month of May but some suggest that the announcement can be made in the last week of April itself.

Due to the two years of pandemic and online studies, the pass percentage for the students have been rather very good. But this year, the exams were held in offline mode. SO it would be interesting to see how the students have fared in these exams.

The pass percentages for the Class 10 MPBSE exams for last four years are as following – 2021 (100 per cent); 2020 (62.84); 2019 (61.34); 2018 (66.54).

As for Class 12 records, these are the figures from previous years – 2021 (66.54 per cent); 2020 (68.81 per cent); 2019 (72.37 per cent); 2018 (68 per cent).

How to download the MPBSE scorecards

Be it class 10 or class 12 students, the process of downloading the MPBSE scorecards is same.

First, make sure you have good internet connection.

Second, visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. On the day results are declared, you may face some downtime, so be patient.

Third, there will be a section on the home page that will direct you to scorecard downloads. Click on that, enter your roll number are date of birth. Click download. And the last step, make sure you have the hard copy of the scorecard for future reference.