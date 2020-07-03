MP Board High School result: Result to be out soon, check date, time, details

The board had planned to announce the result today but due to some reason it won’t be able to announce it today, Suchari told IE.

MP Board 10th Result 2020 : The result of high school students who had appeared in the state board papers this year was deferred on Friday, IE reported. The result of the High School students was earlier scheduled to be announced today but the state board secretary Anil Suchari told IE that the result announcement has been deferred for today and the board is looking ahead to announcing the result by then end of this week.

The board had planned to announce the result today but due to some reason it won’t be able to announce it today, Suchari told IE. He also said that the board is hopeful and looking forward to announcing the result of the students by the end of this week. More than 11.5 lakh students had appeared in this year state education boards high school board exams. The board had to curtail the conduct of some of the remaining board papers of the students due to the sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in March end and subsequent imposition of the lockdown by the central government.

After delay of over two months, the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan decided to cancel the remaining exams due to the pandemic. The government instead devised a policy in which all the students will be deemed passed in their remaining papers and their overall marks getting determined on the basis of their performance in the already conducted exams.

Once the results of the students are out, the students will be able to view their result on the official website of the state education board- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Students must keep their roll number and other vital details handy before logging on to the result website. Students are also advised to get a print out copy of the result or save its pdf copy on their systems for future use.