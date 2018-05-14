MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 12 result out soon at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare MP Board 12thresult 2018 anytime now on its official website – mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare MP Board 12thresult 2018 anytime now on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE 12thresult will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The students will be able to check their results on the above-mentioned websites once they are declared. The Madhya Pradesh Board will also declare MPBSE 10thresult on Monday. The MP Board Class 12th exams were conducted by MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3. All MP Board class 12 exams began at 9 AM and ended at 12 PM. Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Here are MP Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

How to check MPBSE 12thresult 2018:

1. Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link that says MP Board 12thresult 2018 or MPBSE class 12 result 2018

3. Enter details like name and roll number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How to check MP Board result via SMS:

SMS – MP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

MP Board 12thResult 2017 statistics:

n 2017, the MP 12th Board Result was declared on May 12, 2017 at 9.30 am. Saiyam Jain topped the exam. He scored 485 marks out of 500. In total, nearly 20 lakh candidates have appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Last year, for the first time, the MPBSE introduced a unique Quick Response (QR) code that helped students access their mark sheets and school documents via the mobile app instead of carrying the original documents everywhere.