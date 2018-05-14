MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 10 result to be declared today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 10 board examinations results will be released by Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in today.

MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Results for MPBSE Class 10 board examinations will be declared by Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in today. The results of the examinations that were conducted from March 5 to March 31 this year, will be available on the website anytime now. Once released, students will also be able to check scores from other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Around 11.48 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams this year. The MPBSE which conducts class 10 board examination every year, has set the minimum score at 33 per cent. As per reports, over 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from Class 12 while nearly 11.48 lakh are from Class 10. Last year, the board had announced both classes results on May 12.

Here are MP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

8: 20 am: The MP Board for Class 10 were conducted from March 5 to March 31 this year by MPBSE. The results for the same will be out today. The students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy as the scores will be out anytime now.

8: 00 am: The results of MPBSE Class 10 board examinations that were conducted from March 5 to March 31 this year, will be available on the website today. Keep a close tab on this section and check the websites at regular intervals.

MPBSE 1oth result 2018: Steps to check result-

Step 1: Visit MPBSE official website – mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘MP board class 10th results’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the given field

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check your results and save the same for future

MPBSE 10th result 2018: Check Class 10th result via SMS-

Students can also get the results via SMS. To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018 result type:

SMS – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263