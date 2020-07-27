MP Board Class 12 results to be out today! Check time; Here is how you can see results

The pending exams were scheduled in June and were conducted with proper social distancing guidelines.

MPBSE Class 12 results: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) is set to declare results for Class 12 board examinations today (July 27) and students can check their performance at 3 pm on the board’s official website. All those who had appeared for Class 12 board exams will have to visit mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in to check their results.

All students should keep their admit cards ready. All they have to do is fill in the details (mainly examination roll number) to check their Class 12 results. The result can be further downloaded and printed for future references.

It is to note that more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the Madhya Pradesh board examination this year. Just like the majority of examination boards in India, MPBSE too faced issues due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams that were initially slated to be held in March from 2nd to 31st, could not go according to plan. Many exams were postponed midway as the Coronavirus broke out and a lockdown was announced. The pending exams were then scheduled in June and were conducted with proper social distancing guidelines.

The exams that were conducted last month had major subjects like Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Political Science bookkeeping, Economics, Geography, Accountancy, Business economics, Corporate production and horticulture, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, first, second and third vocational courses, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design along with the element of science.

While the Class 12 results will be out today, the board had released Class 10 results on July 4. A total of 9.01 lakh students had registered for the exams and around 8.93 lakh appeared for the board exams. Out of these, 5.60 lakh candidates have cleared their exams. The results also indicated that 62.84 per cent students have passed the high school exams.