MP Board 12th Result 2021 Latest Update: MPBSE set to announce Class 12 results at noon today; Here’s where to check

This year, about 8 lakh students had registered to appear for the Class 12 exam under the MPBSE Board

Check MP Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live at mpresults.nic.in: The Class 12 results of the MP Board are set to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday, July 29, at noon. Candidates awaiting their MPBSE Class 12 results would be able to check their results on the official MPBSE websites – mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Earlier, on July 14, the MPBSE had announced the MP Board Class 10 results.

This year, about 8 lakh students had registered to appear for the Class 12 exam under the MPBSE Board, and these exams were scheduled to take place in April. However, the severe second wave of coronavirus hit the country, as a result of which the MP Board cancelled the exams, following the lead of CBSE and ICSE and other state boards across the country.

Accordingly, in order to prepare the results of the registered students, the board would be using a 30:30:40 formula – which means that the Class 12 result would be based on the results of Class 10, Class 11, and the marks obtained by the students in unit test or mid-term or pre-boards in Class 12, and this would be done in a weighted manner. Results of Class 10 and Class 11 would have 30% weight each, while 40% weight would be assigned to the results of Class 12. Apart from that, students who are not satisfied with the assessment formula or the evaluation process would have the opportunity to sit for special exams set to be held in the state in September.

Notably, in the Class 10 results announced by the MP Board earlier this month, a total of 3,56,582 students received the first division, marking an absolute increase of over 14,000 students compared to last year.