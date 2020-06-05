MP Board Class 12th Exams: MPBSE issues admit card and new schedule; check details

Students can download their latest admit card by logging on to mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in.

MP Board 12th Exams: After the resumption of the board exams in other states, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has also released the fresh notification for the pending board exams of class 12th students in Madhya Pradesh. The exam process which was hindered due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus will be resumed in the state from June 9, HT reported. Fresh admit cards have also been issued by the education board for the students on the official website of the education board. Students can download their latest admit card by logging on to mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had allowed the students to change their examination centres as many students expressed difficulty to travel in the wake of the travel restrictions. The decision was taken as many students who were studying in different districts across the state returned to their hometown during the outbreak. The window to change the examination centres got closed on May 28 after which the board commenced the process of conducting the pending exams. The fresh admit cards of the students which have been released are in accordance with the preferred examination centre of the students.

Taking into account the students who could not update their examination centres online, the state board has asked the students to contact the District Education Officer to get their exam centres changed. For downloading their latest admit card, students will have to login to the official website and fill in their registration number and other credentials. The students will then be directed to their admit cards. Students are also advised to save their admit card on their computer or take a print out of the same.

The education boards and higher education institutions in the country are racing against time to conclude the examination and admission process of the students as crucial time has already been lost due to the Covid-19 outbreak.