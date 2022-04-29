MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Results to be announced today; Here’s how to check and download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the results of Class 10 and Class 12 at 1 pm today. Students can check their exam results on the official website of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the results can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These apps are available on Google Play, and students can download these apps to check their results.

Here’s how students can check their MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022:



First step: Visit the official MPBSE website – mpbse.nic.in

Second step: Click on the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2022 or MPBSE Class 12 Result 2022 (links will be given on the homepage)

Third step: After clicking on the result link, You will be redirected to a new page

Fourth Step: Your results will be displayed on the screen where you can check and download them

Fifth step: Keep a printout of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future reference

Students who are unable to download their result via mobile apps or on their laptop/computer should contact their respective schools.

The marking scheme for board exams was revised this year by the Madhya Pradesh Board. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12. According to the data shared by the Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education, 10 lakh students had appeared for class 10th exams during 2022 and around 8 lakh students had appeared for class 12th exams.