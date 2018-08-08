MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2018 declared at mpbse.nic.in, how to check

This year, 66.54 percent students of Madhya Pradesh Board passed the Class 10th examination which was 16.68 percent higher than last year.

MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10th supplementary results on the official website- mpbse.nic.in. The result was announced at 5:30 PM on Tuesday. MP Board 10th supplementary results were held in July. This year, 66.54 percent students of Madhya Pradesh Board passed the Class 10th examination which was 16.68 percent higher than last year. 11.48 lakh students had appeared for Class 10th examination.

How to check MP Board 10th Supplementary Results 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result 2018”

Step 3: You will be directed to the Results page.

Step 4: Enter the roll number, Application Number of Main Exam.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the score and keep a copy for further reference.

More about MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2018: MPBSE had declared the MP Board Result 2018 for 10th and 12th class board exam 2018 on May 14. Out the total 11.48 lakh students, 8,30,942 regular students appeared for the 10th exam and 3,17,156 students appeared privately. The number of regular students absent was 10419 and number of private students absent were 33052. Meanwhile, the results of 684 regular students have been withheld while it is the results of 209 private students that have been withheld.

The number of Regular Students who appeared for the class 12 examination stood at 6,00,065 and the number of regular students who were absent was 4253. The results were withheld for 852 students. A total of 1,08,358 students have failed the class 12th exam while 4,05,122 students have passed the examination. The number of Regular Students who gave the supplementary exam stood at 81480.