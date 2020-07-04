Around 10.5 lakh students from the heartland state appeared in the 10th board exams this year.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Updates: Wait of the students who had appeared in the Madhya Pradesh High School Board exams has ended. After postponing the result yesterday, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the MP Board Class 10 results. Around 10.5 lakh students from the heartland state appeared in the 10th board exams this year. Similar to the disruption faced in most states and CBSE board exams, some exams had to be cancelled by the state board after the onset of Coronavirus surge in the month of March and subsequent imposition of nationwide lockdown. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 27.

The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government had earlier planned to conduct the remaining exams after the restrictions of the lockdown were gradually lifted but with a fresh surge in the number of cases in all parts of the country and the state, the government thought better of it and cancelled the exams subsequently. The government also announced that the overall performance of the students in the exams will be determined on the basis of the marks in the subject papers which could be conducted before the lockdown came into force. An average of the already conducted exams performance will be calculated which will reflect the overall performance of the students.

The results can be checked on the multiple official websites of the state education board- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in. A mobile app named MPBSE app can also be downloaded and used to access the result by then students.

MP Board Class 10th Result: How to check

1. Students should keep their roll number and other details handy before logging on to any of these websites – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

2. After logging on the website, they should go to the result section.

3. They are now required to fill their roll number, father’s name, date of birth among other vital details.

4. Students will then be directed to their respective result page.

4. Students are advised to get a print out of the same or save its copy on their mobile phones or the desktop for future perusal.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Updates

# MP Board Class 10 results have been declared.

# Nearly 10.5 lakh students had appeared for MP Board Class 10 exams this year. However, the exams could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The marksheets will mention ‘pass’ in the subjects exams for which were cancelled due to the lockdown.

# In 2019, the pass percentage for MP Board Class 10 stood at 61.32 per cent.

# A student is required to score at least 33 per cent marks aggregate and in each subject to pass in MPBSE Class 10 Board.