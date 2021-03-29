Most Indian students love to study maths, says study

In addition, 40% of parents also said they did not feel confident enough to teach maths to their child.

Mathematics is often perceived as one of the most dreaded subjects amongst schoolchildren. A recent study with parents of middle-school students has, however, contradicted this perception, with a whopping 87% of parents asserting that their children love mathematics as a subject. The study conducted by maths-learning app Countingwell also found that nine out of 10 parents considered their child to be generally inquisitive about maths and mathematical concepts.

Countingwell conducted the study in March 2021 to better understand how middle-school students perceive and study maths. The study interviewed 150 parents of school-going children, studying in classes 6 to 10, from cities across India.

While the subject no longer evokes the feeling of dread, a majority (61%) of parents agreed that their child sometimes or almost always needs additional support for learning mathematics, apart from school classes, whether through tuitions or direct help from the parents. In addition, 40% of parents also said they did not feel confident enough to teach maths to their child.

Nirmal Shah, co-founder of Countingwell, said, “The good news is that most parents believe that their child loves maths and is generally inquisitive about it. And yet a majority of students need occasional or frequent support in studying mathematics. This contradiction can be explained by the fact that children often have a different pace of learning, and some students need more hand-holding for clarifying concepts and practising maths than others.”

When asked about how effective online classes have been in the past year, only 55% of the parents felt convinced that their child’s understanding of mathematics has improved in online classes. Still, 71% of the parents said that their child often has doubts or questions after studying maths in school online classes. Nearly two-thirds (66%) of the parents also said that their child studied mathematics for more than 30 minutes every day outside of the classroom.

Available on iOS and Android, Countingwell is a maths learning app for students of middle school, studying in classes 6-8. With a focus on maths learning, the founders of the app said they have developed a unique and proprietary pedagogy that is designed to build confidence and overcome anxiety around maths amongst middle-school students. Countingwell also features a unique learning model via 20-minutes ‘maths workouts’ daily, designed to minimise screen time.