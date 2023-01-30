More women enroled in higher education than men in 2020-21, shows AISHE survey

Female Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has overtaken male GER as the Gender Parity Index (GPI), the ratio of female GER to male GER, has increased from 1 in 2017-18 to 1.05 in 2020-21, a survey report by the Ministry of Education has revealed.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021, an uptick of 2.01 crore was witnessed in the female enrolment from 1.88 crore in 2019-20. The percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has also increased to 49% in 2020-21 from 45% in 2014-15, the report said. There has been an increase of around 44 Lakh (28%) in the female enrolment, the report added.

Furthermore, the results of the survey show that female enrolment in North East States was 6.14 lakh in 2020-21, higher than the male enrolment of 5.92 lakh. This means that for every 100 male students, there are 104 female students in the North East Region. This trend has been continuing in the North East since 2018-19 when the female enrolment outnumbered male enrolment for first time.

Overall, the total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crore in 2019-20, the report said. Government Universities and colleges (59% and 21.4% of total) contribute towards 73.1% and 34.5% of this enrolment, respectively.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the top six states in terms of number of student enroled, the report noted.