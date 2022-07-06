More than 450 teachers write to DUTA president, urge to intervene to restore English department’s workload

Over 450 English teachers of the University of Delhi have written to A K Bhagi, Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president, urging him to intervene and restore the workload of the English department which they said will suffer ‘unprecedented’ loss due to the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

The UGCF singled out the English department for a massive reduction, almost in the range of one-third of its existing workload, the teachers claimed in the letter to DUTA. In the letter, the teachers listed their several concerns regarding UGCF, including no option of English in AEC courses and removal of core English courses from BA/B.Com Programmes. The Delhi University’s Executive Council in February approved UGCF-2022 formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy.

Bhagi said DUTA is already seized of the matter and has taken steps to ensure that no teacher is allowed to be removed or dislodged in the name of workload reduction due to FYUP.However,he alleged that a group of teachers led by a DUTA executive member had sent the letter to him via email without discussing the matter with him. He also accused the group of choosing to go for a signature campaign rather than helping in resolving the issue.

“We note with alarm that the proposed structures of UGCF single out the English department in particular for a massive reduction, almost in the range of one-third of its existing workload. This will lead to a loss of livelihood for the hundreds of ad-hoc teachers teaching for years in the English departments across the University of Delhi,” the letter read.

“With the removal of English as an option in AEC, English departments across the university are staring at a drastic reduction of workload. Colleges like Kirori Mal and Ramjas have lost 60+ lectures while Hansraj, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (M) and others have lost more than 50 lectures next semester. Hence this decision threatens the livelihood of all the ad-hoc teachers working in the English departments across the university,” the letter read.

Furthermore, the teachers noted that the UGCF structure of BA/B.Com Programmes has removed the core papers of English language offered in the first four semesters of the existing CBCS courses. The teachers also notified that the proposed UGCF structure does not take into account that students study English till Class XII as a compulsory language across the country, as against the option of any other language in their Class XII exam.

With inputs from PTI.

