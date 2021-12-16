More than 10000 teaching vacancies at central universities, IITs and IIMs, govt informs Parliament

The central government, in its reply to the Parliament, has said that there are more than 10000 vacant positions of teachers across different central universities, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) and other educational institutions.

The central government, in its reply to the Parliament, has said that there are more than 10000 vacant positions of teachers across different central universities, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) and other educational institutions. The central government was asked about the vacancies available at various educational institutions by a Rajya Sabha member in the reply of which the government said that there are more than 10000 vacancies, the Indian Express reported.

The reply was given by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the upper house of the parliament. Pradhan told the Parliament that there are 6535 full-time teaching posts vacant at various central universities, 403 vacant positions across 20 IIMs and 3876 vacancies at various IITs across the country. This is not the first time when the central government has acknowledged the severe shortfall of teaching staff at various educational institutions in the country.

Previously in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Education Ministry had informed the house that the share of vacancies at the central universities accounted for 40 percent of the total teaching positions. Apart from challenges like education quality and unavailability of secure employment to eligible candidates, the lack of teaching staff has also led to severe under-representation of candidates from the marginalised sections of the country.

As per the government data, the total number of vacant positions belonging to SC candidates is 1015, 590 for ST candidates and 1767 for OBC candidates across the central universities. Similarly, the number of vacant positions belonging to SC, ST and OBC candidates at various IITs are 183, 32 and 462 respectively. The number of vacant positions belonging to the reserved categories are 27(SC), 5(ST) and 45(OBC), the government data showed.