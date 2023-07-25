MoRD, iHub Anubhuti-IIITD Foundation and IIIT-Delhi sign MoU; aims to boost rural development solutions.

The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, the Department of Rural Development, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi), and iHub Anubhuti, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIIT-Delhi, have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the shared objective of advancing rural development solutions. By forging this partnership, these entities aim to unite key stakeholders in a collaborative effort to tackle challenges prevalent in rural communities throughout the nation, according to an official release.

The agreement was made in the presence of the secretary, Department of Rural Development, with a mutual goal of tackling challenges in rural development across the nation. The collaboration is aimed at devising a comprehensive technology roadmap and crafting innovative solutions tailored to the specific requirements of rural communities, the release mentioned.

The MoU exemplifies the dedication of all involved parties to cooperation, ingenuity and the establishment of sustainable approaches for rural development. It intends to establish a solid framework for effective teamwork, while also emphasising the importance of safeguarding intellectual property rights, data protection, and confidentiality, as per the release.

The parties involved will identify relevant knowledge partners, including research scholars, interns, faculties and research engineers, to collaborate on solving rural development problems. By leveraging diverse expertise, this collaboration seeks to develop comprehensive and innovative solutions. The partnership allows for the use of equipment, data, and expertise for various research activities related to rural development, it added.