MoPSW and MSDE sign MoU to boost skill development in Maritime Sector

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to jointly undertake the skill development project and harness the innate capabilities in Ports and Maritime sector.

Under the MoU signed between MoPSW and MSDE, it is envisaged to develop 10 Qualification Packs (QPs). Apart from MSDCs in Major Ports, several skill development centres have been setup through Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs). The partnership is aimed to enhance the capacities and skills to deal with the rapidly changing competition and provide for port led prosperity in line with the objectives of Sagarmala Programme and PMKVY.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) -Sagarmala convergence and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), more than 4,000 persons have received training for skilling, reskilling and upskilling, the statement noted.

The information was given by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the statement said.

As per the official statement, since the commencement of skill development training programs, Rs. 77.02 crore have been sanctioned and Rs. 36.29 crore funds have already been released to States and Union Territories (UTs) under DDU- GKY Sagarmala Convergence.

The statement further stated, that MoPSW also signed another MoU with Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) in May 2017, which has been extended in April 2022, for skill development in maritime sector on convergence mode of DDU- GKY and Sagarmala.

It further added, a Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC) is already operational at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and a total 57 Qualification Packs (QPs) are being implemented under DDU-GKY Sagarmala convergence programme.

With Inputs from PIB

