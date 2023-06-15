MongoDB University announces new partnerships to close technology skills gap

MongoDB, developer data platform, has announced new education partnerships and initiatives to enable and empower future developers through education and help close the widening software-development skills gap globally. To ensure the training is accessible to more developers globally, MongoDB has established distribution partnerships with Coursera and LinkedIn Learning, an official release said.

Furthermore, new partnerships with Women Who Code, MyTechDev, and Lesbians Who Tech & Allies have also been inked to provide free certification to 700 developers.

In addition to these partnerships, the MongoDB for Academia programme offers new benefits for educators such as free MongoDB Atlas credits and certifications. MongoDB University has announced to release new online learning courses to reskill database administrators and professionals that use SQL—a querying language for relational databases—on how to take advantage of non-relational database technologies. To start learning with MongoDB University, visit learn.mongodb.com.

The new initiatives announced will allow developers to become certified using MongoDB to build a wide variety of modern applications across high-demand industries:

Women Who Code is an international non-profit organisation that provides community and programming assistance to women pursuing technology careers and career services and connects them with companies seeking professional developers. MongoDB University is partnering with Women Who Code to certify 100 members by the end of 2023.

MyTechDev is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering African students by providing them with practical coding skills and specialization pathways in enterprise technologies. MongoDB University is partnering with MyTechDev to certify 500 people in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt over the next two years. Software developers represent the highest-paying profession on the African continent according to research from Business Insider Africa.

Lesbians Who Tech & Allies is a community of LGBTQ women, non-binary, and transgender individuals in and around tech. MongoDB University is partnering with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies to certify 100 members beginning in October 2023.

LinkedIn Learning: MongoDB University developer courses have been added to LinkedIn Learning to reach a wide audience of global learners who are interested in broadening their software development skills. The MongoDB University courses include Introduction to MongoDB and additional courses for using MongoDB with the popular programming languages Java, Python, C#, and Node.js.

These courses will be packaged into Learning Paths to prepare students for the MongoDB Associate Developer certification. Millions of people turn to LinkedIn Learning every day to get the skills they need to transform their careers, with LinkedIn members adding 446 million skills to their profiles over the last year alone. This partnership presents an opportunity to expand the reach of MongoDB University content and expose new learners to MongoDB to prepare themselves for a career in software development.

Coursera: MongoDB University’s Introduction to MongoDB course is available to more than 124 million global learners on the Coursera platform. Upon completion of the course, electronic certificates will be available to add to LinkedIn profiles or users can opt to receive a physical certificate. Learners on the Coursera platform are able to use official educational materials developed, maintained, and updated by experts at MongoDB.

Academia: In addition to upskilling and certifying those who are already in the tech industry, MongoDB is helping close the technology skills gap by educating and empowering the next generation of developers. The MongoDB for Academia programme recently launched new programme benefits for educators, including more than $400,000 of MongoDB Atlas credits, free certification, and access to free curriculum resources to prepare students with in-demand database skills and knowledge.

The programme also offers students MongoDB Atlas credits and free certification through the GitHub Student Developer Pack. These benefits are available globally and allow students to enter the workforce with industry-relevant skills and certifications.

New content for upskilling existing professionals on MongoDB University: To support professional developers who want to broaden their skill sets, MongoDB University is releasing new online learning courses for database administrators and SQL professionals. The new MongoDB for SQL Professionals learning path will help those with a SQL background build on and expand their database knowledge and skill set so they can build applications using the most popular non-relational database in the world.