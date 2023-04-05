Moglix partners with IIT-Kanpur to revolutionise AI in manufacturing

B2B e-commerce company Moglix has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship – Center of Excellence (AIIDE- CoE), Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur at their Noida campus. The MoU signifies Moglix’s commitment towards innovation in technology and collaboration with academia, an official release said.

According to the release, Moglix and IIT-Kanpur will collaborate on developing new technologies to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving field of AI and identify new opportunities for innovation under the AIIDE CoE in the field of supply chain optimization, product recommendation, natural language processing, image recognition and predictive maintenance. Additionally, the two organisations will be engaged in connecting with the startups incubated with the Incubator to explore opportunities regarding investment, strategic partnerships, product piloting for research, best practices and collaboration on new projects and initiatives aimed at augmenting the startup ecosystem.

“We have partnered with IIT-Kanpur to drive innovation in AI technology for the manufacturing industry. This partnership will enable us to accelerate the development of cutting-edge AI solutions and empower our customers to optimize their operations and unlock new growth opportunities,” Rahul Garg, founder, CEO, Moglix, said.

Furthermore, Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, AIIDE-Centre of Excellence, added that this collaboration will enable development of innovative AI solutions that will have a significant impact on the infrastructure and industrial space.”

AIIDE-CoE is a domain-specific facility established with the vision to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of artificial intelligence. The centre provides a platform for startups to gain access to mentorship, networking opportunities, training, research and development, infrastructure, and funding opportunities. To promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots level the Uttar Pradesh Government under its flagship startup policy 2020 envisioned establishing domain-specific Centers of Excellence in the state of Uttar Pradesh.