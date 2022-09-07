Education Ministry inaugurates Shikshak Parv to take NEP 2020 forward, award teachers

Union Ministers Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh have inaugurated Shikshak Parv on Tuesday, to felicitate teachers and to take the new National Education Policy (NEP) forward.

According to an official statement, the Shikshak Parv was started with an inaugural conclave organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“Teachers are looked upon as role models by children and they play an important role in shaping students’ characters and building a value-based society.” Annapurna Devi said. She further added that under NEP 2020, teachers will have to work on the future action plan as per the concept of an integrated and multidisciplinary approach.

“Strong cooperation and coordination of a teacher is the key and inspiration for building the skills and character of students,” she said. She further said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a key initiative to help realise Prime Minister’s Panch Pran vision of developed India by 2047.

Furthermore, the ministers presented the CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2021-22 awards to 19 principals and teachers from CBSE affiliated schools.

According to MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh whether in schools or higher education, share a common goal and the objective of such honours was to recognise best practices, academic leadership and institution building.

The awardees were selected based on academic and professional accomplishments, contribution to the community, innovative teaching practices, impact on comprehensive growth of students and an interview with the national-level screening-cum-selection committee.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also instituted the National Technical Teachers Award to identify and felicitate extraordinary teachers, teaching excellence, institutional leadership, innovation and creativity.

With inputs from PTI.

